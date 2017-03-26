UNC clips Kentucky on last-second shot to reach the Final Four

Mar 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault, Nelson Chenault)

MEMPHIS, Tn.- North Carolina is heading back to the Final Four with some unfinished business thanks to a last-second, game-winning jumper by reserve Luke Maye.Maye knocked down a deep jumper with less than a second left Sunday in the Elite Eight, allowing the Tar Heels to scratch out a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in a game that will surely rival anything seen next weekend.

The top-ranked Tar Heels, on a redemption quest after losing in last year's national title game, were led by ACC player of the year Justin Jackson's 19 points. Maye had 17 points and Joel Berry II added 11.This was what North Carolina has been eyeing since Kris Jenkins and Villanova snatched the national title out of the Tar Heels’ hands in the final second last year. They’ll play Oregon on Friday in the semifinals.

The victory avenged North Carolina’s loss to Kentucky in December, when Malik Monk scored 47 on the Tar Heels. He had some more heroics Sunday, draining a 3 to tie the game at 73 with 7.2 seconds left. But Maye, with his foot on the 3-point line, answered right back and the Tar Heels were able to run out the clock.

© 2017 WVEC-TV