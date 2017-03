UVA baseball stretched their record to a perfect (8-0) with an 11-3 win over William and Mary on Tuesday afternoon in Charlottesville.

The Tribe took an early 2-0 lead on a Brandon Raquet homer in the third.

It the Cavaliers until the seventh inning to respond in a big way. Powered by home runs from Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith powered the Hoos to a seven run outburst.

(© 2017 WVEC)