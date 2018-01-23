UVA drubs Clemson 61-36

(Photo: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Devon Hall scored 14 points, Kyle Guy had 12 and No. 2 Virginia broke open a close game with an 18-2 run in the second half to win their 11th straight, 61-36 over No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (19-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lead the nation in scoring defense, allowed their fewest points of the season. The Tigers gave Virginia a game until early in the second half, when Clemson managed just four points in a span of 12 minutes. The burst turned a 30-27 lead into a 48-29 advantage.Gabe DeVoe scored 11 points, all in the first 12 minutes, and was the only player to score in double figures for the Tigers (16-4, 5-3). They shot 31.9 percent (15-47) and scored just 13 points in the second half.

