UVA hoops climbs to #1

(Photo: Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports)

UVA has claimed the #1 ranking in college basketball for the first time in 35 years.

The latest rankings came out Monday afternoon and reflected the fact that last week's top three teams all lost. Of course, that includes the Cavaliers who fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

In preliminary NCAA tournament rankings which came out on Sunday, the Hoos were also the number one seed.

