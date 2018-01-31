UVA runs win streak to 12

(Photo: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy scored 22 points and No. 2 Virginia held off hot-shooting Louisville to win its 13th straight, 74-64 on Wednesday night.



Ty Jerome added 16 points and Devon Hall 12 for the Cavaliers (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia's start is its best in ACC play since the 1980-81 team won its first 12 games. The winning streak is its longest since winning 19 in a row to begin the 2014-15 season.



Ray Spalding scored 16 points and Deng Adel had 15 points for the Cardinals (16-6, 6-3). Louisville made nine of 10 shots at one point down the stretch, closing to within 62-57 on a long 3-pointer by Ryan McMahon with 3:44 left, but Jerome answered with back-to-back 3s for the Cavaliers.



The victory gave Virginia a three-game lead in the conference.

