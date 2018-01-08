WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 75 closing alerts
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

VA Beach hosts fencing championships

Nine Olympians from 40 countries were all part of a world class field of fencers competing at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Connor Rhiel , WVEC 7:36 PM. EST January 08, 2018

Physical chess, the phrase was everywhere at the USA Fencing January North American Cup this weekend. They're two contradictory words....which is why together they perfectly describe the world of fencing.

With origins in violent combat, but conducted with grace and elegance, the sport is a paradox. Equal parts mental and physical, masked competitors screaming after each point seamlessly transition to unmasked friends laughing over lunch. This contradiction descended on the Virginia Beach Convention Center over the weekend.

Over 1700 competitors were in attendance, representing 40 plus countries, including numerous Olympians and a World Champion. 

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories