VA Duals all set for 38th edition

38 years ago it was a novel concept, teams wrestling against teams in a tournament format. The Virginia Duals was the first to try out the idea. It's still working.

This year's Duals runs Friday and Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum.

There are 48 high schools over three different divisions.

There will be 21 colleges, with 13 of them in the National Division. 5 of those teams are ranked. Virginia Tech will go in as the number one seed.

