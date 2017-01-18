Va. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017 announced

Dré Bly playing for the Denver Broncos in 2008 (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2008 Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2017.

Among the inductees is Beth Anders, a former field hockey coach who spent 30 years at Old Dominion University. Anders came to ODU after helping her field hockey team win bronze in the 1984 Olympics. She finished with the most goals scored in Olympic competition.

She has led ODU to 28 NCAA tournament appearances.

Also added to the Hall of Fame is Chesapeake native Dré Bly. He's a Western Branch High School graduate who went on to play football at the University of North Carolina. Bly played for the Rams for four seasons, earning a Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl XXIV.

Christopher Newport University legend C.J. Woollum, who was the school's former Director of Athletics and basketball coach, is also part of the 2017 class.

Other inductees are:

• Jack Bogaczyk, a writer who spent 28 years in the sports media business in Roanoke.

• Bimbo Coles, a former Virginia Tech basketball standout who enjoyed a 14-year NBA career.

• Kim Hamilton Anthony, a former gymnast on the U.S. National Team, who was a six-time All-America selection at UCLA.

• Claudio Reyna, a three-time All-American soccer player at the University of Virginia and captain of the U.S. National Team.

The induction banquet is planned for Saturday, April 29, at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, as the headline event of Hall of Fame weekend. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, call (757) 393-8031 or visit www.vshfm.com.

(© 2017 WVEC)