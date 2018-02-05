VA Sports Hall of Fame reinvented

The new era of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is officially underway. A ceremony today opened the Walk the Hall Tour in the Virginia Beach Town Center.

For it's entire life the Hall of Fame had been a Museum in downtown Portsmouth. Now they're all about their new displays and special programs throughout the year.

The Hall displays are in six different buildings and part of a walking tour. Take your smartphone as it will link you to information about each display.

It all starts with the Hall of Honor and moves to the Virginia Coaching Legends display, the Virginia Golf Masters, Virginia Colleges and Universities, National Hall of Famers and finally a photography exhibit called the Year in Sports.

