Va. Tech cruises past Ga. Tech 76-56

Feb 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA;

ATLANTA, Ga. — Virginia Tech coach Buzz Wiliams loves how his team has changed its approach to scouting opponents on the road. He can only hope it keeps up. The Hokies, at 5-3, have a single-season high in ACC road wins for the first time since joining the league in 2004-05. "I think they've been very disciplined in how they've executed it," Williams said. "Over the last three games it's just kind of continued to morph and grow and develop. I think it's a credit to our staff and our kids."

Justin Robinson scored 18 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 and Virginia Tech blew out reeling Georgia Tech 76-56 on Saturday. Williams rested his starters for most of the second half as the Hokies (19-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated both ends of the floor. It was a welcome sight following two tough road games — a stunning upset win at Virginia last weekend and a plodding loss at Duke three nights ago.

Virginia Tech led by 14 at intermission but outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-3 to begin the second half and later led by 35 on P.J. Horne's jumper with 8:37 remaining. Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-10) has lost five straight and nine of 10 to fall into 13th place in the 15-team ACC. Tadric Jackson scored 17 points and Josh Okogie had 10 for the Jackets, but they weren't easy points as the two star guards missed a combined 23 of 31 shots from the field

The game was essentially decided in the first 20 minutes. Virginia Tech, ranked fifth nationally in field-goal percentage, did whatever it pleased against the Jackets' zone defense, assisting on 14 of 16 baskets before halftime and burying Georgia Tech's offense after it jumped out to a six-point lead in the first 4 minutes. "The first 30 minutes of the game, I thought we shared it as well as since we've been here," said Williams, in his fourth season with the Hokies. "I'm thankful that those other guys got the minutes they got because down the stretch it will be really important."

