Va. Tech knocks off #2 Virginia 61-60 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Virginia Tech gave No. 2 Virginia its first loss in ACC play and first loss since early December, beating the Cavaliers at their own slow tempo pace, 61-60, in overtime on Saturday for a crucial road win. After a low-scoring regulation, both teams made clutch plays in the extra frame to make for a thrilling finish. Kerry Blackshear Jr.'s lay-up with eight seconds left in OT secured the upset for the Hokies.

Virginia, the top overall No. 1 seed in USA TODAY Sports' latest bracketology projection, likely will take a hit from the loss -- albeit still staying as a top seed. The Hokies, a bubble team entering Saturday's contest, got as good of a signature victory as there is to bolster their résumé.

Tech guard Justin Robinson had 20 points and seven assists to carry his team to victory. Virginia was led by Devon Hall's 16 points, while Kyle Guy added 13. The Cavaliers shot a woeful 21-for-61 from the floor.

Virginia guard Ty Jerome's jumper with 12 seconds left sent the game to overtime, and for the early part of the extra period UVa looked in control, with both Guy and Hall drilling momentous three-pointers.

But Virginia Tech had a counter to each big Virginia play in overtime, as Justin Bibbs matched Guy's three and Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to make it a one-point game before Blackshear scored the game's final basket. Hall missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw for the Cavs with 13 seconds left to set up the Blackshear game-winner.

