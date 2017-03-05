Va Tech's Fuente at Nike Coaches Clinic

One high school coach described Clemson head football coach, Dabo Swinney going over just foot placement for a receiver during several different passing routes. It went on for about a couple of hours! This coming from a coach, who's barely two months removed from winning a national championship over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. It's that kind of teaching nearly 300 high school football coaches from around Hampton Roads got to experience this past weekend at the first Nike Coach of the Year Clinic from Norfolk.

Sunday was Justin Fuente's turn. He just completed his first season at Virginia Tech where he guided the Hokies to a 10-4 record and their 24th consecutive bowl game. "I think any type of clinic atmosphere has some great give and take", he says. "I'm a big believer in coaches helping coaches." Fuente feels clinics like this help both sides in bettering the game. When he looks back on his life, the 40 year old know outside of his family having a huge impact on his life, the other group were football coaches. Having gatherings like he says, "Gives them a window into our program".

