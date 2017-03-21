VCU hoops to hire coach Mike Rhoades

(Photo: Erik Williams, USA TODAY Sports)

Virginia Commonwealth has moved quickly to find its new basketball coach.

Rice coach Mike Rhoades will be announced on Wednesday as the replacement for Will Wade, VCU said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes one day after Wade left to take the coaching vacancy at LSU.

Rhoades served as a VCU assistant from for five seasons from 2009-14 before taking job at Rice. In three seasons with the Owls, he compiled a 47-52 record, including a 23-12 mark this season.

