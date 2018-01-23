VHSL names Class 5 All-State football team

Five players from Hampton Roads made first team on the VHSL Class 5 All-State football team.

Nansemond River is well represented with three on the first team. Gerard Stringer made it as a linebacker, Rashad Williams as a kick returner and Evan Lomax is first team placekicker and punter.

Joining those Warriors on the first team there is Derrick Eason from Norview, an offensive lineman. Salem's Terrance Joseph made it on the defensive line.

© 2018 WVEC-TV