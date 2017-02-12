Virginia Tech upsets #12 Virginia in 2OT thriller

Feb 2, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Seth Allen made his third chance to be the hero the one that counted. Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime Sunday night and Virginia Tech beat No. 13 Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum, 80-78, just the second win for the Hokies in the rivalry in the last 11 meetings.

The winner came after Allen missed on a driving try at the end of regulation, but the Hokies were rescued by Ty Outlaw's tip-in with 1 second left, forcing overtime. There, Allen tried it again, but his shot at the buzzer was off the mark, forcing the second extra period. "My teammates were telling me, 'Keep getting to the rim, Keep getting to the rim,'" Allen said, "So I just kept driving as hard as I could."

The shot ended a bizarre rivalry game in which the Hokies trailed almost throughout, but Outlaw's lone basket gave them a chance. In the first overtime, Virginia's London Perrantes drove for what appeared to be a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left, but the ball bounced on the rim, rolled around and died against the backboard. The officials called a jump ball, the Hokies had the possession arrow and escaped again. "I couldn't do that if I tried again," Perrantes said. "Never done that, never seen it happen, especially on a layup."

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, broke a 78-all tie when he pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot with defender Marial Shayok in front of him. "I tried to make it tough on him. He just hit a tough shot," Shayok said. Justin Bibbs added 16 points for the Hokies, all but two after halftime, and scoring leader Zach LeDay had all 11 of his after halftime.

Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but missed 15 of his 22 attempts from the field. Kyle Guy added 12 and Shayok 11. The victory was the third crushing loss Virginia has suffered in recent weeks, including a tip-in at the buzzer that gave Villanova a 61-59 victory in a game the Cavaliers dominated on Jan. 29, and a 66-62 loss at Syracuse on Feb. 4, again after Virginia had largely dominated. "I think there will be some positives," coach Tony Bennett said. "It's just hard to grasp them right now." Allen, though, was having no such trouble. "It was breathtaking," he said. "My last time playing Virginia on our home court. I'll always remember it. It was good."

