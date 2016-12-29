Former Falcons player Keion Carpenter dies

Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Messerschmidt, This content is subject to copyright.)

Former Falcons player Keion Carpenter has died. His family announced his death in a statement saying he died Thursday morning at 6:47 at the Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami.

The statement read in part, "Keion collapsed while on a family vacation and remained in a coma for 24 hours. Keion remains will be flown back to Baltimore for burial."

Carpenter graduated from Virginia Tech where he was a star player in the 1990's. In a tweet, coach Frank Beamer said "Keion was the one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s."

Beamer said Carpenter had a "heart of gold."

BREAKING



Sad news as family of former #Hokies S Keion Carpenter confirms his passing. More to follow.



Statement from Coach Beamer below pic.twitter.com/qHVkwbXfx4 — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

After graduating from college, Carpenter played with the Buffalo Bills from 1999 to 2001 before coming to the Falcons in 2002. He stayed in Atlanta until 2005 when he retired.

Carpenter was the CEO and founder of the non-profit foundation The Carpenter House that works to provide resources and opportunities to families from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Photos | Former Falcon Keion Carpenter

TMZ reports Carpenter collapsed during a work out in Florida on Wednesday and fell into a coma.

Photos | People we've lost in 2016