Warhill's Rochard named Group 3A POY

Warhill righthander, Keely Rochard put up impressive numbers this past season for the Lions, so it was no doubt she would land the ultimate individual prize. The senior was named the Group 3A State Player Of The Year on Friday. Rochard was a perfect 26-0 and led Warhill to their second straight state title and a perfect season. It included an 18 inning shutout win in the state finals.

Rochard had a dominant season that included an area best 364 strikeouts while hitting .333. She'll be taking her talents to Blacksburg where she'll attend Virginia Tech.

