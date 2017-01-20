Wheeling puts a nail in Admirals win streak

The Admirals lost for the first time in 2017 on Friday night. Wheeling snapped the Admirals 6 game win streak and snapped it pretty hard in an 8-2 lopsided win for the Nailers.

Wheeling jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods. The Admirals had thoughts of making a comeback after third period goals by Aaron Harstad and Joey Benik. However, Wheeling went on to score the final three goals of the night.

Over 5,000 fans, a season high, showed up for the game.

The game started a six game homestand for the Admirals. They host Adirondack on Saturday night.

