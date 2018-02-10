Whitaker stays close to boxing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Amateur boxers had a chance to represent Team USA came to the Beach on Saturday at the The Founders Inn. It was the Sugar Bert Boxing Title National Qualifier. Fighters from up and down the east coast were in town. Among those in the audience, International Boxing Hall Of Famer, Olympic gold medalist and Norfolk native, Pernell Whitaker. "I'm excited about it. I'm looking forward to the kids doing their job", he says.

Whitaker, who won gold at the Los Angeles Games in 1984, trains professional fighters these days and is happy he's still around a sport he loves.

