Wilder earns contract extension

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced a contract extension for football coach Bobby Wilder on Friday. Wilder led the 2016 Monarchs to a 10-3 overall record and earned an invitation to the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, which ODU won 24-20 over Eastern Michigan.



Wilder’s extension will run through the 2021 season. Seven assistant coaches will sign two-year contracts sometime in April.



“Bobby has been the architect behind the success of ODU football for over a decade. He has helped us in becoming the model start-up program relative to success in the classroom, on the field and within the community measured by our high graduation rates, overall competitive success at every level throughout our evolution and our 54 consecutive game sell out streak,” Selig said. “No one is more qualified or better suited to lead ODU’s football program for the foreseeable future than Bobby Wilder. We are fortunate to have his passion, loyalty and longevity. I know everyone within the Hampton Roads community is looking forward to these next five years together.”



ODU was one of 26 FBS programs to total 10 or more wins in the 2016-17 season. The Monarchs won nine of their last 10 games and finished the season on a six-game winning streak, tied for the fourth longest winning streak in the country.



“I am excited and grateful to sign this contract as I enter my 11th year as the head coach of Old Dominion. We are focused on the process of improving as a program as we enter the 2017 season,” Wilder said. “I am very proud of all the players, coaches, staff, administrators, faculty and 12th Monarchs that have worked to achieve a 67-30 record in our eight years of football at ODU. We will work together to continue to bring value every day to the university as people, students and program.”

Wilder has led ODU to a 67-30 record in eight seasons. The Monarchs started the program with an FCS start-up best 17-5 record in the first two years, before making the FCS playoffs in 2011 and 2012. In 2012, the Monarchs won the CAA and finished with a final ranking of No. 6 in the country. ODU transitioned to the FBS and Conference USA in 2013 and delivered a 6-6 record in 2014, including wins over the defending league champion, Rice, and 2014 C-USA West division champ, Louisiana Tech. The Monarchs have sold out all 54 home games in the eight-year history of the program.



