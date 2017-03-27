WVEC
Worrell steps down as King's Fork hoops coach

Josh Worrell is the only basketball coach King's Fork High School has ever known. He has decided to step away from coaching.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:43 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

King's Fork High is now without the only basketball coach the school has ever known. Josh Worrell has decided to step away from coaching saying it is the right decision for him and his family.

It's been one success after another recently for Worrell. However, 13 years ago in the Bulldogs first season, his team went 0-22. By 2009 they won a state championship.

Worrell coached King's Fork to 9 regional appearances in the last 11 years. 

