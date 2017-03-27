King's Fork High is now without the only basketball coach the school has ever known. Josh Worrell has decided to step away from coaching saying it is the right decision for him and his family.

It's been one success after another recently for Worrell. However, 13 years ago in the Bulldogs first season, his team went 0-22. By 2009 they won a state championship.

Worrell coached King's Fork to 9 regional appearances in the last 11 years.

