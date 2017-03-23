Zags one step closer to Final Four

(Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

SAN JOSE — They are no longer the NCAA tournament’s favorite Cinderella, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs are now as close as they’ve ever been to shedding the other label they have accumulated over the last decade and a half of consistent excellence.

Considered by some to be March underachievers for failing to make a Final Four, the No. 1 seed Bulldogs need just one more win to free themselves of that burden. They beat No. 4 seed West Virginia, 61-58, on Thursday night at SAP Center and advanced to the Elite Eight for the second time under Mark Few. They’ll play the winner between No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 11 Xavier on Saturday for the West Regional title.

Aside from pure survival, there was nothing pleasing about the experience for Gonzaga, which got drawn into a choppy, foul-filled game that should have played right into West Virginia’s hands. But the Bulldogs, whose No. 1-ranked defense has now led them to a 35-1 record, showed up again, holding West Virginia to 16-of-60 shooting for a paltry 26.7%.

That set the stage for Gonzaga, which survived its own cold streaks throughout the game, to come back with five straight points after West Virginia took a 58-55 lead on Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining.

After West Virginia guard Daxter Miles, Jr., missed a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining, Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss found Jordan Mathews with a running, cross-court pass that he swished for a 3-pointer and a 60-58 lead with 57.3 seconds left. Mathews finished with 13 points, making 3-of-8 from the 3-point line on a night the rest of the team made just 1-of-2.

Then in the waning seconds, Gonzaga finished off the victory when Williams-Goss brilliantly defended Carter on a pair of tying 3-point attempts. Then, his defense forced Carter, who had 21 points and made four 3-pointers, to give up the ball for a third and final attempt to send the game into overtime. West Virginia didn't get a shot off before the buzzer.

In some ways, it was a miracle the Mountaineers even had a chance given how difficult they found it to even get a clean look at the basket.

Gonzaga built a 45-37 lead with 14 minutes left but got dragged into the muck again, allowing West Virginia to gain confidence despite mounting foul trouble. The Bulldogs suddenly went cold themselves, turning it over five times in a stretch of a little more than five minutes while making just 1-of-7 field goals. That allowed West Virginia to take a 52-49 lead with 5:53 left, but Gonzaga showed a level of toughness down the stretch that Few’s previous teams have been criticized for not having in the NCAA tournament.

A year ago, Gonzaga melted down in the Sweet 16 when Syracuse slapped on a full-court press with three minutes left. Seemingly on cruise control up until the point, the Bulldogs suddenly turned the ball over, unsuccessfully attacked for quick shots and let a five-point lead slip away.

This time, Gonzaga made all the big plays down the stretch.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM