Investigation underway after robbery at gas station in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A gas station in Suffolk was robbed and now police are investigating the incident.

Police said they were notified of the robbery at the Supreme Gas Station in the 1400 block of Holland Road on Dec. 23 just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers said a preliminary investigation revealed three black males dressed in dark clothes went into the gas station with weapons and demanded money.

Two of the suspects wore masks, and two of the three displayed weapons.

They left the store with an unknown amount of money. Police said the suspects left in a red van parked in a nearby parking lot. They were last seen headed east on Route 58.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

