Virginia announces awards for music festivals

Associated Press , WVEC 7:37 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's tourism office says it has awarded sponsorships to 32 music festivals in 2017.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation said Monday its awards total near $250,000, and it expects the festivals will have a more than $46 million economic impact.

The awards range from $2,500 to $15,000 and include several festivals in Appalachia, which draws tourists from all around the world to hear blue grass music.

Tourism is a key part of the Virginia economy, and generated $23 billion in revenue in 2015.

