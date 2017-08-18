DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
WVEC 2:35 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Man shot in Essex Food Store parking lot, diesAug 18, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
-
Portsmouth transfers $4.3M to schools after division…Aug 18, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
Bannon out at White House; returns to BreitbartAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.