Hurricane Irma May Have Destroyed One of the World's Most Famous Airports
Hurricane Irma is only just arriving, and the damage it's left in its wake is already enormous. Images circulating online may indicate that an iconic landmark has been destroyed. Aidan Kelley has the story.
WVEC 5:12 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma has taken lives, still churns on…Aug 30, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
Truck hits woman on beach at OceanfrontSep. 7, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hackSep. 7, 2017, 5:32 p.m.