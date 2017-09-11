Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WVEC 2:33 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
