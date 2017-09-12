Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WVEC 2:47 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Barricaded suspect arrested after 4-hour standoffSep 11, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift…Sep 12, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Cloudy, breezy with showersFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.