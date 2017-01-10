After storm, expect to see more potholes

Pothole (Getty Images) (Photo: Kanoke_46, NAMNING)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the fluctuating temperatures, expect to see more potholes.

Potholes are formed when water seeps into the pavement. When it gets colder, the water freezes and expands. As the weather warms up, the ice melts, leaving a bubble behind. Those bubbles pop and crumble when cars drive over them.

To avoid damaging your car, make sure your tires are inflated properly and have enough tread. Slow down; release the brakes and straighten the steering wheel if contact is inevitable.

Finally: stay alert!

VDOT needs your help finding potholes and identifying other problems on the road. Call 1-800-367-7623, or visit VDOT's website, www.virginiadot.org, and click on the "Report A Road Problem" page.