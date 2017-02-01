North Landing Bridge closing for emergency repairs

The North Landing Bridge in Chesapeake. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake's North Landing Bridge will close Thursday to undergo emergency repairs.

The bridge will be closed to both vehicle traffic and coastal waterway traffic, starting at 8:30 a.m. February 2nd. Engineers will be making repairs to a gear box oil pump. Repairs are expected to be completed before 5 p.m.

Motorists traveling from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake will take: Indian River Road to Kempsville Road to Centerville Turnpike to Mount Pleasant Road.

Motorists traveling from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach will take: Centerville Turnpike to Kempsville Road to Indian River Road to Mount Pleasant Road.

Vessels traveling along the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal can contact the bridge operator at North Landing Bridge on Marine Channel 13 for additional information.

