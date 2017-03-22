WVEC
Pedestrian hit in Virginia Beach car crash

March 22, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There are major traffic delays following a car crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach.

The accident happened in the 1800 block of General Booth Boulevard shortly before noon.  

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say an adult man stepped into the road and into the path a pickup truck. The driver of the the truck stayed on scene and rendered assistance, along with other drivers who stopped.

The pedestrian was takento a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, the southbound lane of General Booth Boulevard is closed between La Cruces Drive and Culver Lane and is expected to remain shut down for several hours.

