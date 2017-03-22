Pedestrian hit in Virginia Beach car crash

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There are major traffic delays following a car crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach.

The accident happened in the 1800 block of General Booth Boulevard shortly before noon.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say an adult man stepped into the road and into the path a pickup truck. The driver of the the truck stayed on scene and rendered assistance, along with other drivers who stopped.

The pedestrian was takento a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, the southbound lane of General Booth Boulevard is closed between La Cruces Drive and Culver Lane and is expected to remain shut down for several hours.

Southbound Lane of 1800 Block General Booth Blvd CLOSED between Las Cruces Dr & Culver Lane due to crash @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/YqaW31Srzf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 22, 2017

