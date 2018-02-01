TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak at Brambleton and Tidewater in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Part of a busy intersection is closed for part of the Thursday afternoon rush hour as crews work to fix a gas leak.

Norfolk Fire Rescue said the gas leak is at Brambleton Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

As a result, southbound lanes of Tidewater Drive is closed as of 4 p.m. between E. Princess Anne Road and E. Brambleton Avenue. Norfolk Police estimate the closure to last about an hour.

Detours are being put in place.

