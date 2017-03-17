Traffic Alert: Holland Road paving starts Monday

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A construction alert in Virginia Beach: starting Monday, March 20, drivers will have a hard time getting onto Holland Road.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews need to pave the road from Dam Neck Road to Nimmo Parkway. We're told the work will take place under flagging operations at each entrance, and no detours will be used.

Only one neighborhood entrance will be closed at a time.

The following neighborhood entrances will be impacted by flagging operations at separate times:

Parkside Green neighborhood on Saville Garden Way

Greenwood neighborhood on Chestnut Oak Way

Holland Oaks neighborhood on Sugar Maple Drive

Holland Pines neighborhood on Chestwood Drive

The closures will last three weeks, dependent on weather conditions.

