Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A serious, head-on collision is creating traffic backups in Virginia Beach, police dispatch said.

The accident happened at South Independence Boulevard and Investors Place. Officials say motorists can expect backups on I-264 at the Independence exit.

Traffic is being diverted at Baxter Road.

© 2018 WVEC-TV