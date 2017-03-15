US-258 back open in Franklin after double fatal crash

Double fatal accident in Southampton County (Photo: Virginia State Police)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police say two people are dead following a morning crash in Southampton County.

The accident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on US-258, near S. Quay Road (Route 189). State Police say they received call reporting multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, with one vehicle on fire.

All traffic was shut down during the investigation, but VDOT says all lanes were back open by 12:45 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV