US-258 back open in Franklin after double fatal crash

Staff , WVEC 12:49 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police say two people are dead following a morning crash in Southampton County.  

The accident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on US-258, near S. Quay Road (Route 189).  State Police say they received call reporting multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, with one vehicle on fire.

All traffic was shut down during the investigation, but VDOT says all lanes were back open by 12:45 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

