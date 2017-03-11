WVEC
I-64 east in Newport News reopens following crash

Staff , WVEC 3:33 PM. EST March 11, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- All travel lanes have reopened on I-64 east at Fort Eustis Boulevard following a crash on Saturday, VDOT reports.

The crash caused a three-mile backup, however, traffic is now moving.

