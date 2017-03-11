Close I-64 east in Newport News reopens following crash Staff , WVEC 3:33 PM. EST March 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- All travel lanes have reopened on I-64 east at Fort Eustis Boulevard following a crash on Saturday, VDOT reports.The crash caused a three-mile backup, however, traffic is now moving. © 2017 WVEC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Dog mauled Wife strangled Interview with the CEO of Simon Premium Outlets Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler Nude photo sharing scandal expands 13News Now at Daybreak weather, March 11 Weather at 11, March 10 Food depot Change of Command at Naval Station Norfolk More Stories Chesapeake police identify, charge man in wife's death Mar 11, 2017, 12:44 p.m. UPDATE - Dog that suffered attack by two other dogs… Mar 10, 2017, 11:26 p.m. Clear and cold overnight Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs