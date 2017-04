AMC filming of series in Yorktown prompts all day road closures

(Photo: Getty Images)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Several roads in Historic Yorktown are closed on Wednesday, as AMC crews film 'TURN' series.

'TURN: Washington's Spies' is being filmed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The following roads are closed during the filming:

Main Street between Smith Street & Church Street

Main Street between Ballard Street & dead-end (local access only)

Nelson Street between Ballard Street & Main Street (local access only)

Read Street between Ballard Street & Water Street (local access only)

Church Street from Marl Inn Bed & Breakfast (220 Church Street) to Main Street

