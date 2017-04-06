Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel under Level 4 wind restrictions

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (Photo: Delmarva Now)

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) -- With stormy weather moving in on Thursday, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently operating with Level 4 wind restrictions, which means winds are in excess of 60 miles per hour.

There are six levels of wind restrictions at the bridge, depending on the wind speed, and every level limits the types of vehicles allowed to cross:

Level 1 -- Wind speeds at 40 mph -- The following types of vehicles will not be allowed to cross: Large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 2 -- Wind speeds at 47 mph -- The following types of vehicles will not be allowed to cross: Motorcycles; large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo; empty tractor-trailers, not to include empty tanker trucks*; small six-wheel trucks such as moving vans, rental trucks, school buses, etc. Tractor-trailers must gross 30,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig and six-wheel trucks must gross 15,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig in order to be allowed to cross the facility during Level 2 wind restrictions. Tractors without trailers are allowed to cross. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups. (Empty tanker trucks are allowed to cross under Level 2 wind restrictions.)

Level 3 -- Wind speeds at 55 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo; pick-up trucks without cargo; mini-vans; vans not to include high-profile/conversion vans; SUVs; tractors without trailers; empty flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavily-laden tractor-trailers with a 40,000 payload in addition to the rig. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 4 -- Wind speeds at 60 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo, pick-up trucks without cargo, mini-vans, and SUVs. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 5 -- Wind speeds at 65 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are CARS without exterior cargo.

Level 6 -- CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC -- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed to all traffic due to unforeseen weather conditions or safety concerns.

