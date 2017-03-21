Construction set for Military Highway ramp

Artist rendering of the finished continuous flow intersection under construction for Military Highway (Photo: VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A construction alert for drivers who will travel on Military Highway in Norfolk: the Military Highway northbound ramp to westbound Interstate 64 will close, starting Tuesday, March 21.

That work is expected to last through April 16.

This roadwork is part of efforts to to build a continuous flow intersection at Military Highway and Princess Anne Road.

A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp will be in place for drivers.

For project updates and up-to-date lane closure information, motorists are encouraged to visit the project website: www.MilitaryCFI.com.

