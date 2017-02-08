WVEC
Close

Crash causes delays on I-64 east in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 9:44 AM. EST February 08, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A crash on I-64 east in Newport News caused major delays Wednesday morning.

VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash, which happened at Industrial Park Drive, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as crews responded to the scene, however, they have since reopened.

