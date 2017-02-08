Crash causes delays on I-64 east in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A crash on I-64 east in Newport News caused major delays Wednesday morning.
VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash, which happened at Industrial Park Drive, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as crews responded to the scene, however, they have since reopened.
Newport News-I64E at Industrial Park-Crash Update: all lanes reopened. Backup 4 mi. #hrtraffic— VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 8, 2017
(© 2017 WVEC)
