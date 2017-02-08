Crash causes four-mile backup on I-64 east in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A four-mile backup remains on I-64 eastbound in Newport News at Industrial Park Drive following a vehicle crash.

VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as crews responded to the scene, however, they have since reopened.

Newport News-I64E at Industrial Park-Crash Update: all lanes reopened. Backup 4 mi. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 8, 2017

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in that area.

