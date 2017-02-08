WVEC
Crash causes four-mile backup on I-64 east in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 8:44 AM. EST February 08, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A four-mile backup remains on I-64 eastbound in Newport News at Industrial Park Drive following a vehicle crash.

VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as crews responded to the scene, however, they have since reopened.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in that area.

