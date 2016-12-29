All lanes back open on Route 460 in Southampton County

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

Original Story:

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- All lanes of Route 460 eastbound and westbound near Ivor County are blocked due to a crash.

A detour is currently in place. According to VDOT Hampton Roads, westbound vehicles will take Route 616 south to Route 35 north to Route 40 north to Route 460. Eastbound vehicles will take the same route in reverse.

For more information, visit 511virginia.org.

Stay with 13News Now for updates.