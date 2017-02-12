Crash closes northbound lanes of I-664 in Chesapeake

Crash closes northbound lanes of I-664 at Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: VDOT)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- All lanes are blocked on northbound I-664 at Portsmouth Boulevard due to a vehicle crash.

VDOT Hampton Roads says a detour is being set up at Dock Landing Road. One southbound lane of I-664 is also closed.

Chesapeake-Crash I-664 N at Portsmouth Blvd.-detour being set at Portsmouth Blvd.-expect lengthy delays. 1 Sb lane of I664 also closed. — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 12, 2017

Virginia State Police reports there are injuries involved in the accident, however, the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays and are encouraged to avoid the area.

