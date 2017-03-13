Crash knocks out power pole in Chesapeake

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Indian River Road was shut down for nearly 12 hours after a crash knocked out a power pole on Sunday night.

Chesapeake Police say a vehicle left the roadway in the 3700 block of Indian River Road around 7:43 p.m. It struck power pole and overturned into the 7-Eleven parking lot. The driver was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency workers were called out to fix the down power lines. Repairs were completed and the roadway was opened back up for traffic at 7:18 a.m. Monday.

No word on if the driver will face any charges at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV