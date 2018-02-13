Deadline approaching to apply for tunnel toll relief program

The Downtown Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you often use the Downtown and Midtown tunnels and find you're struggling to pay your toll bills, there is a program that may offer assistance... but the deadline is fast approaching.

You have until Thursday, February 15 to sign up for VDOT's toll relief program. To be eligible you must live in Portsmouth or Norfolk. You must also use the tunnels at least eight times per month and make less than $30,000 a year.

To apply, go to an EZPass customer service center by the Thursday. For more information, visit vdottollrelief.com.

According to VDOT officials, more than 1,400 people have already enrolled in the program.

