Delays expected after crash closes part of Virginia Beach Blvd.

Car accident on Virginia Beach Blvd., near Birdneck Road. (Photo: Jaclyn Lee, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Boulevard is closed between Birdneck Road and Oceana Boulevard after a driver crashed into a power pole.

The accident happened in the 1050 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police Department warned drivers that there will be delays for several hours, as crews try to replace the power pole.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Friday, just over 800 Dominion Power customers were without service in the area of the crash.

Expect Road Closure for Several Hours to replace power pole at Va Bch Blvd & Birdneck Rd @CityofVaBeach @WAVY_News @WTKR3 @wvec13news — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 10, 2017

