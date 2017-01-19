Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of Richmond Road in James City Co.

Crews on scene of fatal two-vehicle crash on Richmond Road in James City County on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- One person died Thursday following a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in James City County.

Authorities received a 911 call around 7:45 a.m. reporting the crash on the westbound side of Richmond Road at Industrial Boulevard.

A car and a tractor trailer were involved in the accident, however, it is unclear which vehicle the person that was killed was in, according to Deputy Chief Rubino with James City County Police.

The westbound lanes of Richmond Road are currently closed.

