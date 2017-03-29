Fuel truck runs off I-464

(Photo: VDOT)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a crash involved a tractor trailer fuel truck on Interstate 464 on Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on southbound I--464, just south of Poindexter. A fuel truck reportedly struck a Honda Civic, and then ran off the road.

The driver of the Civic has minor injuries.

The fuel truck was empty, so there was no spill. The driver has been charged with following too closely.

