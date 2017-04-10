Gas prices rise in Hampton Roads amid tensions in Middle East

-- (Photo: dkhoriaty, Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Gas prices in Hampton Roads have increased by 5 cents within the last week, according to AAA.

The average in Hampton Roads is currently $2.18.

Despite the increase, Virginia is considered among the ten states to be ranked the least expensive. The average price per gallon in the state is $2.19.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.39.

This price is six cents more expensive than one week ago, nine cents more than one month ago and 35 cents more than one year ago.

The national average is at its highest price this year and has now increased for 13 of the last 14 days.

AAA attributes the increase is partially attributed to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East:

An oilfield in Libya was shut down on Sunday after an armed group blocked a pipeline leading to an oil terminal. The Libyan production outage means that one source for crude oil is compromised and may affect global oil supply. Crude oil also rallied and then leveled out following last week’s U.S. missile strike against a Syrian airbase amid fears that further unrest in the region could lead to oil supply disruptions.

