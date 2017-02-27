AAA: Virginia motorists paying $2.10 a gallon for gas

WASHINGTON (AP) - The price motorists are paying for a gallon of gas in Virginia is down a penny from a week ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday that the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Virginia was $2.10, down from $2.11 a week ago.
The price of gas in the state is 19 cents below the national average of $2.29.
The average price of a gallon of gas in cities around the state includes $2.11 in Charlottesville, $2.05 in the Norfolk area, $2.08 in Richmond and $2.17 in Roanoke.
